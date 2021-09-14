Indiana woman arrested for death of boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter

Indiana State Police said Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, was caring for the 2-year-old girl when the child was reported as being unresponsive.

PEKIN, Ind. — An Indiana woman was arrested for the death of her boyfriend's 2-year-old daughter.

Sarah Maire Bierly, 30, of Pekin, Indiana, was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of felony neglect of a dependent causing death.

Washington County deputies were called to an address on Poplar Street in Pekin after receiving a 911 call at around midnight reporting an unresponsive child. Medics took the 2-year-old girl to St. Vincent Hospital in Salem where she later died.

Bierly was living in the home with her boyfriend and his 2-year-old daughter. Indiana State Police say the child was in Bierly's care when she was reported to police as being unresponsive.

Investigators searched the home and arrested Bierly on Tuesday. ISP said an autopsy of the child was scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.