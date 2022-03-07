Indiana teacher charged with battery for slapping student

Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, is accused of striking a 15-year-old student in the hallway of Jimtown High School on Friday, Feb. 5.

ELKHART, Ind. — A former northern Indiana teacher, accused of striking a student across the face, was charged Monday with battery resulting in injury.

(WARNING: The video in the player above may be upsetting to some viewers.)

Michael Hosinski, 61, of Osceola, is accused of striking a 15-year-old student in the hallway of Jimtown High School on Friday, Feb. 5. He was arrested on March 3 after a police report was made by the principal.

Baugo Community Schools had asked investigators to look into the case after Hosinski was captured on surveillance video slapping a student in the face hard enough to knock the student into a hallway wall at Jimtown High School. The student then fell to the floor as Hosinski tried to lead the student by the arm down the hallway.

Hosinski was granted early retirement by the school board in a unanimous vote, allowing the sociology teacher to receive his full pension. He had asked in January to retire at the end of the school year but submitted another request to retire immediately following the incident with the student.

The battery charge is punishable by up to one year of jail and a fine of up to $5,000, according to the prosecutor.

Hosinski's initial court appearance is set for Thursday, March 10.

A home telephone listing for Hosinski could not be found, and he could not be reached for comment.