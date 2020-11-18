Seymour Police say 50-year-old Todd Weaver was involved in an inappropriate relationship with an underage student. Weaver was arrested on child seduction charges.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — According to the Seymour Police Department, a former teacher at Seymour High School was arrested on felony charges after results of a paternity test showed that he fathered a child with a former student.

The former teacher, 50-year-old Todd Weaver of Waldron, had an inappropriate relationship with the student while the student was still enrolled at the high school.

Seymour Police say their investigation began following disruptions at the school when the former student gave birth to a child in September.

When the disruptions began at Seymour High School, Seymour Community School Administration Officials and Seymour High School Officials took immediate action, by placing Weaver on administrative leave.

While on administrative leave and before he was arrested, Weaver resigned his position as a teacher and as wrestling coach at Seymour High School.

Investigators conducted interviews and obtained Jackson County Superior Court 1 Search Warrants to examine cell phone activity and to obtain known DNA standards of all parties involved. These DNA tests included the former teacher, the former student and the child born to the former student.

The DNA standards were then forwarded to the Indiana State Police Lab for paternity examination.The results of the paternity tests were received on Nov.13.

On Nov. 17., and based on the results of the paternity tests, Seymour Police charged Weaver on one count of child seduction, a level 5 felony.

According to police, the child seduction charge stems from Weaver being in a position of authority as a teacher, and him having an inappropriate relationship with a student who was under the age of 18.

Weaver was transported to the Jackson County Jail and remanded for processing.

The investigation remains ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.