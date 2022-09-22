Indiana Supreme Court to hear appeal of Gas City woman found guilty of killing 10-year-old stepdaughter

Amanda Carmack was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter, Skylea Carmack, in September 2019.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Supreme Court is hearing an appeal of a Gas City woman for the murder of her 10-year-old stepdaughter in September 2019.

Amanda Carmack was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Sept. 15, 2021.

Amanda was found guilty in August 2021 of killing 10-year-old Skylea Carmack. The jury recommended the sentence after convicting her of murder, neglect of a dependent and strangulation.

In Thursday's hearing, attorneys on behalf of Amanda will argue whether sufficient evidence proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Amanda did not act in "sudden heat" when she killed Skylea.

According to court documents, Amanda told investigators Skylea disappeared after she told her to clean her room while she made dinner. Asked if she killed the girl, Amanda neither admitted to the crime nor denied it.

Amanda was arrested after investigators found Skylea's body in a plastic bag in a shed behind her home.

Gas City is roughly 70 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis.