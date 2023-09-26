State trooper, IMPD officers involved in deadly shooting on north side of Indianapolis

The shooting happened at East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue Tuesday around 4:40 p.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana State Police trooper and two IMPD officer were involved in a deadly shooting on the north side of Indianapolis.

It happened near East 40th Street and North Keystone Avenue Tuesday around 4:40 p.m.

Indiana State Police said the suspect got out of a car with a gun and the officers shot him. ISP claims the man fired at officers and they returned fire. ISP said the man was wanted as a serious violent felon.

The trooper and officers were not injured.

Drivers are asked to avoid North Keystone between East 38th Street and Binford.

The driver of the car was taken out of the car before the shooting occurred. She was later taken into custody.