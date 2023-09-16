Indiana State Police trooper okay after suspect in chase collides with patrol car

The 36-year-old suspect was hospitalized in the crash. No word has been given on their condition.

KNOX, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) trooper thankfully has no injuries after a suspect in a police chase collided with his patrol car on Friday night.

According to a post on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, by ISP Sergeant Todd Ringle, officers in Knox were in pursuit of a suspect driving a stolen vehicle just south of Vincennes.

The post stated that an ISP trooper was attempting to deploy stop sticks when the suspect's stolen vehicle crashed into the trooper's patrol car.

ISP says that the trooper was uninjured, but the 36-year-old suspect was taken to a hospital. No word was given on the suspect's condition.

