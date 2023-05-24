Witness describes taking cover during shooting at Indianapolis gas station involving Indiana State Police

A state trooper exchanged gunfire with a man at a gas station on Brookville Road Monday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting at a southeast Indianapolis gas station.

That's where an Indiana State Police trooper found a man Monday afternoon, whose family told police was armed and delusional. Police say that man shot at the trooper, who returned fire, hitting the man who is still in critical condition at Eskenazi Hospital.

"We were just pulling into a service station. This can happen anywhere," one man told 13News on Wednesday.

The man didn't want his name or face shown, in part, because of what he witnessed at the Speedway on Brookville Road near Interstate 465, just as he and two friends got out of their cars.

"I noticed a gentleman running on the south side of the station towards the gas pumps," he recalled, saying before he could question why the man was running, he heard the sound of gunfire.

"He turned around and fired and I saw the state trooper advancing and firing on him," the man said, adding he doesn't know how many shots were exchanged, but he told his friends to get down.

"There was little kids inside the Speedway gas station with their moms and I thought to myself, 'What happens if a bullet bounces off and something happens?' but they were actually down on the ground below the bricks," he said, explaining that later he watched those families come out of the store when the shooting was over, some of them confused about what had happened.

They quickly figured it out, though, as the police tape went up and dozens of Indiana State Police started their investigation.

All of the witnesses gave statements about what they saw and heard.