ISP traffic stop yields 190 grams of meth

Brian Ellis, 62, of Evansville, is suspected of five felony charges after 190 grams of meth was found in his truck, as well as a scale, pills and a handgun.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — An Evansville man is behind bars after state troopers seized about 190 grams of methamphetamine from his truck on Monday.

A trooper stopped 62-year-old Brian Ellis' truck at around 5:30 p.m. after noticing Ellis was driving left of center and not wearing a seatbelt, Indiana State Police said.

ISP said Ellis appeared to be impaired, failed field sobriety tests and also refused to submit a chemical test.

An Evansville K-9 alerted officers that there were narcotics in Ellis' truck. That's when troopers searched it and found around 190 grams of meth and an electronic scale. Ellis also had pills and a loaded handgun in his truck.

ISP said Ellis was arrested on suspicion of the following charges:

Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Level 4 Felony

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated, Class A Misdemeanor