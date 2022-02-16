x
Crime

Indiana man accused of dealing meth arrested, 21 guns seized

Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, is facing a handful of charges for dealing meth and also removing the serial number on one of his guns.
Credit: Indiana State Police

AMBIA, Ind. — A man is facing a handful of charges after police seized drugs and 21 guns from his northwest Indiana home. 

Indiana State Police were investigating Kenneth Lanoue, 30, of Ambia, after being tipped off about Lanoue dealing methamphetamine. 

When troopers served a search warrant at his home in the 300 block of East Elm Street on Tuesday, ISP said they found 13 longs guns, eight handguns, suspected methamphetamine, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia. 

Police said one of the guns had its serial number removed.

Lanoue wasn't home when troopers served the search warrant. He was later found by Fountain County deputies and Attica police officers. He was arrested and a trooper took him to the Benton County Jail. 

The Benton County prosecutor's office filed the following charges against Lanoue on Wednesday: 

  • Felony dealing methamphetamine 
  • Felony dealing methamphetamine with the intent to deliver or finance the delivery
  • Two felony counts of possession of methamphetamine
  • Felony alteration of a firearm's identifying marks
  • Misdemeanor possession of marijuana

