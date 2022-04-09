State police searching for alleged police impersonator in Whitley County

A female driver told police a man in a white car with emergency-style lights in the dashboard pulled her over near Columbia City last month.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer and conducting a traffic stop in Whitley County last month.

A woman reported being stopped by the man around 10 p.m. on March 31 on a rural stretch of West Lincolnway between Columbia City and Pierceton. The man was driving a white passenger car that had flashing red and blue emergency-style lights on the dashboard.

The make and model of the car is not known.

The driver identified the alleged police impersonator as a white male who appeared to be in his 30s. He had a tall, muscular build and a mustache. He was wearing a "campaign style" police hat.

Detectives in Whitley County worked with state police to compile a sketch of the suspect.