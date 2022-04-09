State police searching for alleged police impersonator in Whitley County

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. — State police are investigating a report of a man impersonating a police officer and conducting a traffic stop in Whitley County last month.
(NOTE: The video in the player above is from a 2020 story on an Indiana State Police sketch artist.)
A woman reported being stopped by the man around 10 p.m. on March 31 on a rural stretch of West Lincolnway between Columbia City and Pierceton. The man was driving a white passenger car that had flashing red and blue emergency-style lights on the dashboard.
The make and model of the car is not known.
The driver identified the alleged police impersonator as a white male who appeared to be in his 30s. He had a tall, muscular build and a mustache. He was wearing a "campaign style" police hat.
Detectives in Whitley County worked with state police to compile a sketch of the suspect.
Police ask anyone who has information that may help detectives identify the suspect contact the Whitley County Sheriff's Department tip line at 260-244-6410, option 4. Tips can also be emailed to tips@whitleysd.com.