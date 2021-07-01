Indiana State Police looking for suspects in government vehicle vandalism, business burglary

This is the same group suspected of burglarizing a business on state property June 26.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police detectives are trying to identify suspects accused of extensive damage to a state vehicle in the IMAX Parking Garage at White River State Park.

It happened June 15, just after midnight. Police released images of several people believed to have taken part in the vandalism.

After damaging the state vehicle, the group is said to have run towards the direction of the canal.

This is the same group suspected of burglarizing a business on state property June 26 around 1:30 a.m. near 600 Washington Street.