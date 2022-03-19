3 arrested in murder of man found dead along rural Indiana road

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, investigators found and arrested three Fort Wayne natives at three separate homes across north central Indiana.

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind — State troopers have arrested three people in the murder of an Indiana man who was found dead along a rural road in Whitley County on Monday.

A state trooper driving on County Road 700 East at around 12:45 p.m. found a body lying in a ditch between State Road 14 and County Road 500 South.

The body was identified as Curtis Thomas, 30, of Fort Wayne. Investigators deemed the circumstances of Thomas' death suspicious. An autopsy later revealed he had died from a gunshot wound to the chest and the coroner's office determined his death to be a homicide.

Late Friday night into Saturday morning, investigators from Fort Wayne, Peru, and Whitley County found and arrested three Fort Wayne natives at three separate homes across north central Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the arrests were made in Fort Wayne, Logansport and Walton.

Robert Drake, 27, was arrested in Logansport. He was taken to the Cass County Jail pending transfer to the Whitley County Jail, where he'll be held on suspicion of murder.

Mia Griffin, 34, was arrested in Fort Wayne for aiding in murder. She was taken to the Whitley Jail.

Ashlynn McClain, 20, was arrested in Walton and taken the Whitley County Jail where she's being held on suspicion of murder.

Indiana State Police say this continues to be an ongoing investigation. As of Saturday evening, formal charges had not yet been filed against Griffin, Drake or McClain.