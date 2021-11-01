Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Wabash, Indiana

WABASH, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating after a man was shot by police in Wabash on Tuesday night.
Officers from the Wabash County Sheriff's Department and the Wabash Police Department were attempting to serve a search warrant as part of a narcotics investigation at a residence in the 300 block of West Maple Street at around 8:30 p.m. at the time of the shooting, according to ISP.
As officers were making entry, a deputy with the Wabash County Sheriff's Department purportedly saw a 51-year-old man inside with what appeared to be a handgun, ISP said. The officer fired at least one shot, hitting the man.
The man was taken to a Fort Wayne hospital. His condition was not immediately known. ISP said no one else was injured in the incident.
Information will be forwarded to the Wabash County Prosecutor's Office for review upon completion of the ISP investigation.