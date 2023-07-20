ISP investigating Greene County shooting that involved police

Police say Greene County Sherriff's Department deputies were searching for a suspect in a separate shooting.

OWENSBURG, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a police-involved shooting that occurred overnight in Greene County.

According to ISP, around 3:15 a.m. on July 19, dispatch received a call from the father of a woman who had reportedly been shot in the leg by her ex-boyfriend. The shooting allegedly occurred between 9 and 9:30 p.m. earlier that evening.

The suspect of the shooting, who has not yet been identified by police, reportedly drove to the woman's house while armed with a rifle. The victim lost consciousness before being driven home by the suspect, according to police. At around 1:30 a.m., the woman drove herself to her parents, where they called police. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

During their initial investigation, police discovered the suspect in the shooting had a pending domestic violence case against the same woman. A no-contact order was issued in that case.

Detectives began investigating the area in which the suspect was believed to be located. When police arrived at that location, they found the suspect's car next to a tent.

Sheriff's deputies said they saw the suspect unzip the tent and look out.

Once police identified themselves to the suspect, they said they heard a gunshot coming from the tent. A Greene County deputy claimed he then fired his pistol toward the tent. The Critical Incident Response Team from Bloomington was dispatched to the scene where they found the suspect dead inside the tent.