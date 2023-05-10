ISP Indianapolis District squad sees success in seizing drugs, guns

In the first four months of 2023, the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District's All Crimes Policing squad has made 191 arrests and seized various drugs and guns.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven members of the Indiana State Police Indianapolis District's All Crimes Policing squad are working diligently to keep the public safe.

The squad, which began in January 2023, consists of experienced troopers who have backgrounds in drug and gun investigations, drug interdiction techniques, and criminal investigations.

(NOTE: The video above is from a previous report on the All Crimes Policing squad.)

According to ISP, the squad uses analytical data to identify high-crime areas and then strategically works together to monitor and patrol those areas to stop criminal activities.

Police said most of their investigations start as traffic stops, and the troopers then work to connect criminal activity found during the traffic stop to other crimes or criminal activity.

"Nearly every crime is connected to another crime. Nearly every criminal is connected to another criminal," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said. "This squad is able to really focus on going down those paths, connecting the dots and leading those crimes from one crime to another where one criminal interaction is leading to dozens of arrests."

The squad has made 191 arrests between Jan. 1 and April 30, serving 22 search warrants as a result of their investigations.

During that time, the squad recovered and seized:

852 grams of methamphetamine

14,025 grams (31 pounds) of cocaine

86.5 grams of heroin

5 grams of synthetic heroin

1 gram of ectasy

61 pounds of marijuana

$25,129 in suspected drug money

38 guns

36 stolen cars

The squad also located 12 missing people and/or human trafficking victims in the first four months of the year.