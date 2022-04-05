Police warn of 'alarming' number of road rage shootings on Indiana roads

According to Indiana State Police, the number of interstate shootings around central Indiana went from less than a handful a few years ago to 65 in 2021.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police have a warning for drivers before getting into the car and heading out for that next trip: more road rage incidents are resulting in shootings than ever before.

"So far this year, we're on pace to beat that," ISP Sgt. John Perrine said.

Troopers say most of the shootings are related to road rage — people who don't know each other who get so angry, they reach for a gun and fire at the other vehicle — all while driving 60 to 80 miles per hour.

"My family travels on those roads. I travel on those roads. Somebody who makes a mistake while driving shouldn't have to pay with a life sentence," Perrine said.

Those numbers are just a snapshot. They don't include how often it's happening on city streets.

13News sat down with an Indianapolis woman whose daughter was killed in a road rage shooting — and she wasn't even driving.

"She was a passenger in the car," Melissa Brock said. "She was an innocent victim of gun violence. Her life was taken for no good reason."