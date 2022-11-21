Indiana police cracking down on drunk driving during Thanksgiving holiday

In Indiana last year, 12 fatalities happened during the Thanksgiving holiday season, and seven of those were found to not be wearing seatbelts.

INDIANA, USA — More than 200 state and local police departments are ramping up patrols and enforcement for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The enforcement will include more sobriety checkpoints and patrols to discourage impaired driving. Officers will also be looking to make sure people are wearing their seatbelts.

“Most fatal crashes are avoidable, not inevitable. We want everyone to make it to the Thanksgiving table safely,” said Devon McDonald, executive director of the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Indiana State Police claims there is an increase in drunk driving and fatal crashes around Thanksgiving.

In Indiana, 932 people lost their lives on the road last year, a 4% increase from 2020. Twelve of those fatalities happened during the Thanksgiving holiday season, and seven of those were found to not be wearing seatbelts.