ISP: Woman struck by bullet while traveling on I-69

Police say a bullet came through the window of a northbound van, striking a Kentucky woman.

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting that wounded a woman on Interstate 69 in Hamilton County Thursday evening.

A Fishers police officer responded to the report of a person shot on I-69 northbound near Cyntheanne Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday. The officer found an adult female who had apparently been shot and applied a tourniquet to her arm.

The woman, who police said is from Kentucky, was taken to an area hospital in serious condition, though her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

State police investigators learned the 34-year-old victim was a passenger in a van when an object, which is believed to be a bullet, came through a window and struck her. Detectives have not yet determind where the shot came from.

The investigation is ongoing and state police ask anyone with information about the incident to call 317-899-8577.