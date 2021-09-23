Indiana man pleads guilty to abusive sexual conduct on teenager aboard flight

The victim, who was 18 at the time, was asleep during the assault.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — In Indiana man pleaded guilty for an incident that happened on a Frontier Airlines flight from Indianapolis to Denver in 2017.

Ian Wagner, 39 from Fort Wayne, had been charged with two counts of sexual assault and one count of indecent exposure.

The victim, who was 18 at the time, was asleep during the assault.

According to the indictment, Wagner knowingly engaged in sexual contact with the victim, who was at the time "incapable of appraising the nature of the conduct and physically incapable of declining participation in, and communicating an unwillingness to engage in, the sexual contact."

The victim sought refuge in a bathroom on the plane and when she returned to her seat, Wagner was masturbating. The victim filed a complaint with the airline and law enforcement.

Wagner pleaded guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact. He is set to be sentenced Dec. 15 and faces up to three years in prison. Wagner will be required to register as a sex offender.

Sexual assault aboard aircraft is a felony and is handled by the FBI.

If you think you are a victim of sexual assault aboard an aircraft, report the incident to your flight crew and to the FBI at tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI, or contact your local FBI office.