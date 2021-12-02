Indiana man pleads guilty to federal hate crime

Shepherd Hoehn was upset his neighbor was removing a tree on that neighbor's property.

LAWRENCE, Indiana — An Indiana man pleaded guilty in federal court to making threats to his neighbor because of the neighbor's race. Shepherd Hoehn also pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm.

Hoehn was upset his neighbor was removing a tree on that neighbor's property. Hoehn took several steps to threaten, intimidate and interfere with his neighbor and the construction workers.

Hoehn placed and burned a cross above the fence line facing his neighbor's property; created and displayed a swastika on the outside of his fence, facing his neighbor's property; created and displayed a large sign containing a variety of anti-Black racial slurs next to the swastika; visibly displayed a machete near the sign with the racial slurs; loudly played the song "Dixie" on repeat; and threw eggs at his neighbor's house.

When the FBI searched Hoehn's house, they found firearms and drug paraphernalia. As a fugitive wanted for a case in Missouri, federal law prohibited Hoehn from possessing the firearms.

"It's unimaginable that harassment and intimidation such as this based on race, sexual identity or religious beliefs still exists in this day and age. Such incidents are intended to create fear and will not be tolerated by the FBI," said Special Agent in Charge Paul Keenan, FBI Indianapolis Division.