Indiana man killed, officer injured in exchange of gunfire

Deputies entered a White County home to arrest a suspect and there was an exchange of gunfire. An officer and the suspect were both shot.

WOLCOTT, Ind. — A suspect was killed and a law enforcement official was wounded in an exchange of gunfire in White County Tuesday evening.

Indiana State Police, which is leading the investigation into the officer-involved shooting, said the shooting happened in Wolcott, Indiana.

White County sheriff's deputies, the Monon town marshal, and a Wolcott town deputy marshal went to the 400 block of West Anderson Street at 9:20 p.m. to serve an arrest warrant on Perry Boyd, 56, of Wolcott.

When deputies arrived, Boyd retreated into the home.

ISP said deputies entered the home and there was an exchange of gunfire between the deputies and Boyd.

The Wolcott town deputy marshall was shot during the exchange, as was Boyd. Deputies immediately began attending to their injuries until medics arrived. The Wolcott marshal was taken to a Lafayette area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Boyd was transported to a Monticello area hospital where a helicopter was waiting for his arrival. But, when Boyd got to the hospital he died of his injuries.

ISP said it won't be releasing the identities of the officers involved in the incident until the White County Prosecutor has reviewed the completed case investigation.