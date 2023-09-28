Man found guilty in 2021 Marion County murder

Derice Wilson has been convicted of murder in the Aug. 2021 shooting death of Michael Simmons at a gas station on the west side of Indianapolis.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor's Office announced on Sept. 27 that Derice Wilson has been found guilty of murder in the Aug. 2021 shooting death of 18-year-old Michael Simmons.

Simmons was shot on Aug. 10, 2021 at a gas station in the 7900 block of West 10th Street, which is just east of Country Club Road on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to court documents, detectives with IMPD obtained security video that captured the shooting on video. In the video, Wilson was seen exiting his vehicle and walking over to Simmons. The two had a conversation before Wilson is seen firing shots at Simmons and then fleeing.

Simmons was taken to an area hospital where he died the next day.

Wilson was later arrested in Florida and extradited to Indianapolis.

The jury deliberated for about 45 minutes before reaching a verdict. Wilson was found guilty of Simmons' murder as well as carrying a handgun without a license.

The woman who drove Wilson from Indiana to Florida after the shooting, Yashika Clowers, pleaded guilty to assisting a criminal, which is a level 5 felony.