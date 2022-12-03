ISP: Indiana man arrested after deadly collision involving motorcyclist

ISP says that the SUV entered the intersection and collided with the side of the motorcycle, ejecting the driver from the bike.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — An Indiana man was arrested and charged in relation to a deadly crash.

Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers in Sellersburg are investigating a fatal crash that happened on Friday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., the Scott County Sheriff's Department requested ISP assistance investigating an injury crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle near the intersection of SR256 and S. Dowling Street in Austin.

Officers say a GMC Envoy, driven by 56-year-old Terry Richards of Austin, was traveling northbound on S. Dowling Street and approaching the stop sign at SR 256.

At the same time, police say, a Honda Shadow motorcycle, driven by 36-year-old Michael Taylor II of Scottsburg, was headed eastbound on SR 256 and approaching the same intersection.

ISP says that the SUV entered the intersection and collided with the side of the motorcycle; Taylor was ejected from the motorcycle and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Officers say Scott County EMS transported him to Scott Memorial Hospital, but he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

ISP added that Richards was uninjured from the crash.

Police say they believe alcohol was potentially a factor in the collision. They say Richards tested over .08 BAC, which is the legal limit in Indiana.

He was arrested and charged with causing death when operating a vehicle with an ACE of .08 or more and causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.