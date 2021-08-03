Indiana man arrested after tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

Investigators allege Gary N. Masters II was also soliciting children online using different messaging applications.

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana man is facing charges for crimes against children after a tip to Indiana State Police from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Indiana State Police was alerted to an online account that had been used to store child pornography.

ISP investigators learned the account belonged to Gary N. Masters II, 37, of Rome City, Indiana. Investigators allege Masters was also soliciting children online using different messaging applications.

The investigation was handed over to the Noble County Prosecutor's Office. Masters is facing the following charges:

Child Exploitation, Level 4 Felony

Child Exploitation, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 5 Felony

Possession of Child Pornography, Level 6 Felony

Child Solicitation, Level 5 Felony

Anyone having any information related to internet crimes against children are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency or make a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.