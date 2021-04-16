Indiana leaders react to mass shooting at FedEx facility killing 8

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and five people were wounded and taken to the hospital. The shooter took his own life.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana leaders are reacting to a mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis Thursday night.

Police said eight people were killed in the mass shooting and five people were wounded and taken to the hospital. Two other people were treated by medics at the scene and released.

Police said the suspected shooter took his own life and there is no further threat to the community.

Indiana leaders began issuing statements Friday morning on the shooting:

Mayor Hogsett

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett released the following statement Friday morning regarding the mass shooting:

“This morning, Indianapolis residents are confronted with the horrific news of yet another mass shooting, an act of violence that senselessly claimed the lives of eight of our neighbors. As law enforcement works to learn more about this tragedy, our prayers are with the families of those whose lives were cut short.

Thank you to all of our city’s first responders for their tireless work overnight. Their quick response provided critical aid to those injured in the shooting and brought a measure of calm to an otherwise chaotic scene.”

Sen. Mike Braun

Sen. Mike Braun posted on Twitter Friday morning:

"Maureen and I just learned of the tragedy in Indianapolis when we woke up. Our hearts are mourning for the individuals who’ve senselessly lost their lives, all of their loved ones, and their co-workers at FedEx who will be dealing with this tragedy for a long time to come.

"Thank you to the members of law enforcement who put their lives on the line and responded heroically to this situation."

Sen. Todd Young

Sen. Todd Young made the following statement on Twitter:

"The shooting at FedEx was a senseless tragedy. Indiana and the nation mourn for the lives lost and forever changed last night."

Rep. André Carson

Representative André Carson shared his thoughts on the shooting:

"I am heartbroken by the mass shooting at the FedEx facility here in Indianapolis and praying for all affected by this tragedy. I am communicating with local authorities to get all details of the attack and my office stands ready to help everyone affected any way we can."

Gov. Eric Holcomb

Governor Eric Holcomb offered the following statement regarding last night’s mass shooting:

“This is another heartbreaking day and I’m shaken by the mass shooting at the FedEx Ground facility in Indianapolis. Indiana State Police are working with local responders and we will continue to offer any and all resources needed to assist during this tragedy. In times like this, words like justice and sorrow fall short in response for those senselessly taken. Our thoughts are with the families, friends, coworkers and all those affected by this terrible situation.