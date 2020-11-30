Landlord agrees to settlement over alleged sex request from tenant furloughed due to pandemic

Henry Long has denied the allegations and admitted no wrongdoing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Henry Long, owner and landlord of several Indianapolis rentals, will pay $45,900 in a settlement for allegedly sexually harassing a female tenant.

The lawsuit, filed in August, claimed Long requested a woman engage in sex with him because she could not pay the monthly rent after being furloughed from her job due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Long has denied the allegations and admitted no wrongdoing.

“With a worldwide pandemic underway, renters, now more than ever, should not have to experience such harmful discrimination in the comfort of their own homes,” said Brady Ripperger, Director of Fair Housing Programs at the Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana. “Sexual harassment in any housing-related transaction is unlawful under fair housing laws and should be addressed immediately.”

As part of the settlement, Long will be barred from having any interaction with tenants. He will now have to hire a property manager to handle all day-to-day operations of his properties.