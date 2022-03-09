Indiana man arrested, charged with shooting woman, killing dog

The sheriff's office said Billy Middleton was able to evade police for two days with the help of a family member.

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana man is in custody, charged with shooting a woman and killing a dog in Clark County.

According to a release from the Clark County Sheriff's Office, Billy Middleton was arrested on March 9 on an active warrant.

Police issued the warrant on March 6 after Middleton allegedly shot a woman in the leg several times and shot the woman's dog in the head at a home on Leon Prall Rd. in Otisco, Indiana.

Middleton was able to run off before officers arrived, according to police.

The sheriff's office said Middleton was able to evade police for two days with the help of a family member, identified by police as Walter Middleton. According to Chief Deputy Scott Maples, Walter Middleton was arrested for taking Billy to multiple locations in Clark County, "hindering the investigation."

UPDATE 3-9-22: Billy Middleton has been apprehended and is currently incarcerated in the Clark County Jail. More... Posted by Clark County Indiana Sheriff's Office on Monday, March 7, 2022

Billy Middleton has been charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and killing of a domestic animal. He is being held at the Clark County Jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Walter Middleton is facing one charge of assisting a criminal and is being held on a $50,000 cash-only bond.

