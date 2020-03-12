Indiana AG warning as pet scam cases increase

Often times scammers will ask for additional shipping expenses, vaccination or veterinary costs.

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Curtis Hill and Indiana State Veterinarian Bret D. Marsh, DVM, are warning Hoosiers to watch out for online pet-adoption scams.

Both offices report receiving complaints recently from people who made down payments or paid other fees on animals they found on the internet – only to learn they were duped by fraudsters.

“These scammers know that increased numbers of people are shopping online during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Attorney General Hill said. “They’re banking on consumers’ willingness to arrange delivery of pets sight unseen — other than the cute pictures consumers may have seen on the internet.”

“Most times the pet does not actually exist at all,” said Dr. Marsh, who leads the Indiana State Board of Animal Health. “And scammers try to milk their victims for as much money as possible.”

The offices said that often times scammers will ask for additional shipping expenses, vaccination or veterinary costs, or that the animal is being held in another state or airport needing a permit.

The FBI and National Consumers League offer the following tips:

Meet the pet in person if at all possible.

Never pay any fee to obtain an animal that you have not seen with your own eyes (as opposed to via pictures or videos online).

Don’t pay to ship a pet if you can’t verify the seller is a reputable breeder or rescue organization.

Do your homework on the seller before sending any form of payment. Look for contact information, check credentials, and confirm reviews from previous clients.

If you virtually chat with the seller, watch for odd phrasing or typos.

If the seller asks you to pay via wire transfer or gift card, don’t. There’s a huge chance it’s a scam.

If anyone asks you to send money overseas, particularly to pet adoption scam hotspots such as Cameroon or India, it is a scam.

Beware of “free” pet offers online. These are often simply ruses to get you to pay shipping or other fees for non-existent animals.

The American Kennel Club is a good source of information for people looking for reputable, ethical breeders. Indiana's AG also recommends talking to your local veterinarian to identify rescue groups that could be good to get a pet from.