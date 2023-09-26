IMPD: Woman killed in shooting on far east side; 'person of interest' detained

Officers responded to the 10000 block of East 33rd Street, just east of North Mitthoefer Road, shortly before midnight Sept. 25.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a woman was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' far east side overnight.

Just before midnight Monday, Sept. 26, officers responded to the 10000 block of East 33rd Street, just east of North Mitthoefer Road, for a report of a person shot.

There they located a woman with a gunshot wound/s who was pronounced dead at the scene.

IMPD said a "person of interest" had been detained by officers. "Their role in the investigation has not been determined at this time," police said.

Police have not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting.

The Marion County Coroner's Office will identify the victim once family has been notified.