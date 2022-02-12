IMPD: Woman found dead in near northwest side home ruled homicide

Police say the woman had "injuries consistent with trauma" when she was found dead in a home on North Warman Avenue.

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman found in a house on the near northwest side of Indianapolis has been ruled a homicide, police said Saturday.

Officers were called to check the welfare of a person at a home in the 1800 block of North Warman Avenue, near Lafayette Road and West 16th Street, just before 11 a.m. on Friday.

When officers arrived, IMPD said they found a woman inside the home who had "injuries consistent with trauma." Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives went to the home to investigate and, on Saturday, the woman's death was determined to be a homicide.

Police have not identified the woman who died or any other details about this homicide.