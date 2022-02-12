IMPD: Woman found dead in near northwest side home ruled homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — The death of a woman found in a house on the near northwest side of Indianapolis has been ruled a homicide, police said Saturday.
Officers were called to check the welfare of a person at a home in the 1800 block of North Warman Avenue, near Lafayette Road and West 16th Street, just before 11 a.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived, IMPD said they found a woman inside the home who had "injuries consistent with trauma." Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives went to the home to investigate and, on Saturday, the woman's death was determined to be a homicide.
Police have not identified the woman who died or any other details about this homicide.
Anyone with information about the woman's death is being asked to call Detective Ryan Clark at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or email him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov. To remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).