Community angered as IMPD investigates downtown stabbing death

A 24-year-old woman died after she was stabbed during a fight at War Memorial Park Thursday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are still investigating the stabbing of a woman downtown Thursday as frustration and anger grows amid the community.

"It's kind of scary that that can just like happen," said Ian Green.

IMPD said officers were called to the heavily populated War Memorial Park area for a disturbance call that led to a fight Thursday afternoon.

"I believe community members are taking a stand. They're saying, 'Hey, we're tired of gun violence or violence period where it's resulting in folks losing their lives," said IMPD Officer William Young.

IMPD is now investigating its 82nd homicide of the year.

"There's just anger — simple anger, frustration," said one man.

Indianapolis ended 2021 with a record-high 271 homicides. Earlier this year, Mayor Joe Hogsett announced his crime reduction plan.

Hogsett's plan includes adding 100 police officers, investing $9 million in police technology, allocating $30 million for mental health services and investing $45 million over the next three years in community-based crime reduction efforts.

For Sandra Granados, crime has become all too common.

"It didn't really shock me too much, but it still hurt to hear because that's someone's life," Granados said.

Green wants more police presence.

"Just seeing them around does provide a sense of security for a lot of people, but you don't want to go overboard, like there is a balance between that," he said.