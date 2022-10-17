IMPD undercover operation leads to several arrests

Last week, IMPD undercover detectives were able to make three major busts they said will help curb gun violence.

INDIANAPOLIS — As homicide numbers continue to increase across Indianapolis, IMPD is working on ways to lower the rate.

On Monday, Oct. 10, IMPD Northwest District Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF) and Violence Reduction Team (VRT) detectives, with the assistance of IMPD SWAT, conducted a search warrant in the 3700 block of Central Avenue, near 38th Street and North College Avenue on the city's near north side.

The detectives were able to arrest 45-year-old Ryan Hatton and 30-year-old Daquan Elliot.

Hatton was charged with possession of methamphetamine and cocaine, along with several other substances. Elliot was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

On Wednesday, Oct. 12,just before 3 p.m., IMPD VCTF/VRT detectives were in the 2900 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street, near West 29th Street on the city's near northwest side, patrolling the area due to an uptick in violence.

IMPD said detectives began an investigation regarding alleged narcotics dealing in the 2400 block of Indianapolis Avenue. While investigating, detectives observed Corey Bryant, who had a warrant out of Vigo County for dealing in narcotics.

IMPD said Bryant led detectives on a chase, and police ultimately were able to arrest and charge him with dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in crack cocaine, resisting law enforcement and dealing in marijuana. They also recovered 127 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 1,127 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine and 3.2 pounds of marijuana during this investigation.

On Thursday, Oct. 13, detectives conducted a search warrant in the 4800 block of West 30th Street, near Georgetown Road on the city's west side, and found 26-year-old Samuel Cross with a firearm by a felon.

IMPD said detectives filed another search warrant in the 700 block of North College Avenue associated with Cross.

During the investigation, detectives recovered 2,992 disposable THC vape pens, 760 THC cartridges, 2,800 grams of THC, 98 pieces of edibles and approximately 10 pounds of marijuana. Cross was charged with dealing in marijuana and possessing a firearm by a prohibited person.

13News spoke with some of the undercover detectives, who have kept their identity hidden.

"These officers and detectives, they work a lot of long hours, spend a lot of time away from their families. They're dedicated to what they do so when we get a big hit like this, a large amount of cash, large amount of narcotics and a few guns, we know we're making an impact," an undercover IMPD detective said. "So, all that hard work that they do, and they do a lot of hard work, it feels like it's paid off."