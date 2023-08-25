IMPD trying to identify 2 people in 15-year-old shot investigation

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for help identifying two people as they investigate the shooting of a 15-year-old on the west side of Indianapolis.
Police released surveillance video from an event showing two males — one wearing a green shirt and the other in a blue shirt. The male wearing blue is believed to be the suspect, and the one in the green is thought to have information on the shooting. Police are hoping someone is able to identify one or both of them.
On Saturday, June 17, officers were called to 1159 N. Country Club Road, near 10th Street, for a report of a person shot. Officers found a wounded 15-year-old, who was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone who might know the identities of either person or their whereabouts should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS) to remain anonymous.