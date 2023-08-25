IMPD trying to identify 2 people in 15-year-old shot investigation

On June 17, officers were called to 1159 N. Country Club Road, near 10th Street, for a report of a person shot.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are asking for help identifying two people as they investigate the shooting of a 15-year-old on the west side of Indianapolis.

Police released surveillance video from an event showing two males — one wearing a green shirt and the other in a blue shirt. The male wearing blue is believed to be the suspect, and the one in the green is thought to have information on the shooting. Police are hoping someone is able to identify one or both of them.

On Saturday, June 17, officers were called to 1159 N. Country Club Road, near 10th Street, for a report of a person shot. Officers found a wounded 15-year-old, who was later taken to the hospital in stable condition.

IMPD detectives are seeking the community’s help in identifying two males in the video reference a June shooting investigation. pic.twitter.com/TjDYtouN3C — IMPD (@IMPDnews) August 25, 2023