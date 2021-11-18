x
IMPD finds large amount of suspected stolen tools in south side home

Detectives discovered a large amount of suspected stolen equipment at a home in the 3200 block of West Epler Avenue Thursday morning.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said detectives discovered a large amount of suspected stolen merchandise at a south side home Thursday morning. 

Police said the merchandise is mainly tools and other construction equipment worth and estimated $150,000 to $200,000. 

According to police, they were following up on several business burglaries when they discovered the equipment inside a home in the 3200 block of West Epler Avenue, near South Concord Street.

Police said they have identified a suspect but have not made an arrest at this time.

