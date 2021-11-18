IMPD finds large amount of suspected stolen tools in south side home

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said detectives discovered a large amount of suspected stolen merchandise at a south side home Thursday morning.
Police said the merchandise is mainly tools and other construction equipment worth and estimated $150,000 to $200,000.
According to police, they were following up on several business burglaries when they discovered the equipment inside a home in the 3200 block of West Epler Avenue, near South Concord Street.
Police said they have identified a suspect but have not made an arrest at this time.
