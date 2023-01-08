IMPD investigates Sunday morning shootings

Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating three shootings that police say occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD Aggravated Assault detectives are investigating several shootings that occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Officers were called to 2915 Medford Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. to investigate a person shot there. They found a person who appeared to be shot. Police said he was conscious and stable when taken to the hospital.

Two more gunshot victims walked into hospitals later in the morning.

Just after 5:30 a.m., a man came to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound he said he sustained in the 3400 block of South Harding Street around midnight, accoring to a police report.

IMPD officers responded to a report of another walk-in person shot at Community East Hospital on North Ritter Avenue later in the morning. That victim was awake and breathing, according to police.

Aggravated assault detectives are checking into the shooting that possibly occurred in the 8000 block of East 38th Street.

Police have not identified any of the victims or potential suspects in the three shootings.