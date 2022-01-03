IMPD investigating south side shooting involving police officer

The shooting happened in the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive, near South Belmont Avenue and West Banta Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — An investigation is underway after a shooting involving a police officer on the south side of Indianapolis on Monday night. IMPD said, at this time, investigators don't have any knowledge of anyone being shot.

IMPD Southwest District officers went to the scene of an officer-involved shooting at around 9 p.m. in the 2200 block of Graves Light Drive, near South Belmont Avenue and West Banta Street.

At 9:15 p.m., medics were on their way to the scene to check an officer for a minor injury.

IMPD has not released further details on this shooting.