IMPD shows videos of reckless driving; Residents concerned for safety

IMPD is not solely focused on those behind the wheel or hanging out of car windows, but also going after the spectators.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — In a shocking display of lawlessness, a recent video released by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department shows a car violently spinning in circles at the intersection of MLK and 27th streets.

What's even more alarming is the sight of people hanging outside the vehicle's windows, endangering lives and causing chaos in the neighborhood. One of the incidents occurred nearly two weeks ago, leaving the community in shock and despair.

One woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, shared her firsthand account of the incident.

"We heard a brief argument between, I believe women, and shots rang out, and cars started to go everywhere. They were driving through fields, through people's yards, trying to get away, almost striking down my neighbor," she said.

For this concerned resident, this type of reckless behavior has become an all-too-common occurrence, plaguing their community every Sunday. Not only does it disrupt the peace and safety of the neighborhood, but it also leads to severe traffic congestion, with streets blocked off for several hours at a time.

In response to these hazardous events, some residents have taken it upon themselves to mitigate the chaos. "We use some of our vehicles to block off the alleyway that's actually supposed to be an alley, but it's no longer an alley, to block off some of the traffic that tends to roam our streets," the anonymous resident said.

In another video from MLK and 27th streets, a person is seen sitting on the hood of a police car as others dance around it, filming the incident.

"It tells us people just don't care. They have a complete disregard for the law and for community expectation because members of the community are calling us. This isn't often times officers are going out to on their own," said IMPD Lt. Shane Foley.

As the police continue their crackdown on those who engage in reckless driving, one concerned woman hopes that parents will take responsibility for their children's actions.

"A lot of these parents need to know where their kids are because it seems like there's a lot of underage kids in these videos. And they need to keep better track of their kids," she said.