Man faces criminal recklessness charges after firing shots at IMPD officer

IMPD said the driver of a car fired shots at an officer before surrendering to police early Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD said an officer ducked for cover after the driver of what police described as a possible stolen vehicle fired shots at them on the east side early Saturday morning.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on April 1, 2023, an IMPD officer was investigating a possible stolen vehicle and began following the vehicle as it turned onto the 5300 block of Sutton Street near 21st Street and Emerson Avenue in Indianapolis.

As the officer followed, the vehicle stopped at the road's dead end. A male driver then allegedly got out of the car and fired multiple shots at the officer's marked police car.

IMPD said officer got out of his car and took cover while other officers arrived at the scene.



After the shots were fired, officers said they briefly lost sight of the suspect. A short time later, though, the man returned and surrendered to officers.

Officers took the suspect into custody and did not discharge their firearms during this incident.

Neither the officers, nor the suspect, were injured, according to IMPD.

Investigators from the Critical Incident Response Team are leading the criminal investigation, according to IMPD.



IMPD claimed the officer's body-worn camera was activated at the time of the shooting. Police have not released that video.



Investigators said the shots fired from the suspect struck an unoccupied residence and nearby vehicle. Detectives also found two guns near the suspect, and said there is no ongoing threat to the community.



IMPD Critical Incident Response Team detectives arrested the suspect on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.

The Marion County Prosecutor's Office will review this case and make the final charging decision.