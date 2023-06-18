IMPD: Separate shootings Sunday evening send 3 people to Indy hospitals

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are investigating a shooting on Indy's east side that left one person wounded.
It was one of at least three shootings probed Sunday evening by Indianapolis police.
The latest happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Denali Drive, which is near 42nd Street and County Line Road.
Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a shooting found a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s). They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.
Earlier Sunday evening, officers found a shooting victim around 16th & Ritter. An IMPD spokesperson said the person was awake when taken to a hospital.
And at around 7 p.m., officers answering a call reporting a shooting in the 2100 block of North Arlington Avenue found a person with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound." They were in serious condition when an ambulance transported them to a hospital, police said.
The incidents are under investigation. If you have information that could help police, you're asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.