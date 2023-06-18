IMPD: Separate shootings Sunday evening send 3 people to Indy hospitals

One of the victims was in serious condition with an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

INDIANAPOLIS — Officers are investigating a shooting on Indy's east side that left one person wounded.

It was one of at least three shootings probed Sunday evening by Indianapolis police.

The latest happened around 9 p.m. in the 4000 block of Denali Drive, which is near 42nd Street and County Line Road.

Few details were immediately available, but an IMPD spokesperson said officers investigating a report of a shooting found a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s). They were taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Earlier Sunday evening, officers found a shooting victim around 16th & Ritter. An IMPD spokesperson said the person was awake when taken to a hospital.

And at around 7 p.m., officers answering a call reporting a shooting in the 2100 block of North Arlington Avenue found a person with "injuries consistent with a gunshot wound." They were in serious condition when an ambulance transported them to a hospital, police said.