IMPD seeks public's help identifying near south side robbery suspect

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a near south side business in early May.
Around 9:30 p.m. on May 5, a man who had been begging for money outside the Family Dollar store at 2925 Madison Ave., near East Troy Avenue, entered the store with a gun and demanded money, Crime Stoppers said.
The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, slim, around 19 to 20 years old, and has brown eyes and patchy facial hair. He was wearing a face mask at the time of the robbery.
Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
