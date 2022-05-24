x
IMPD seeks public's help identifying near south side robbery suspect

The man robbed the Family Dollar store near the intersection of Madison and East Troy avenues on May 5, Crime Stoppers said.
Credit: Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in the robbery of a near south side business in early May.

Around 9:30 p.m. on May 5, a man who had been begging for money outside the Family Dollar store at 2925 Madison Ave., near East Troy Avenue, entered the store with a gun and demanded money, Crime Stoppers said.

Credit: Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana

The man is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall, slim, around 19 to 20 years old, and has brown eyes and patchy facial hair. He was wearing a face mask at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

