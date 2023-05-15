IMPD seeks help identifying man they think could have homicide information

Detectives are seeking the man because they think he may have information about a deadly shooting that happened Sunday at 400 South Illinois Street.

INDIANAPOLIS — Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for help identifying a man who they believe could have information related to a homicide at 400 South Illinois Street.

On Sunday, May 14, 2023, after 3 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the area of South Illinois Street and West South Street on a report of a person down.

Officers arrived and said they found a man on the ground suffering from injuries. IEMS responded and transported the man to an area hospital in critical condition.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Detectives believe the man who they released photos of on Monday was in the area at the time of the incident, and he may have information regarding the homicide.

Detectives are asking the man in the images to contact them at 317-327-3475 to speak with them about the incident.

If anyone knows the individual seen in the photos, they are asked to contact Detective James Hurt at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at James.Hurt@Indy.gov to help detectives positively identify him.