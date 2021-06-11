IMPD seeking answers in 2006 deadly shooting on city's near north side

It has been nearly 15 years since James Hudson Jr. was found dead in a home.

INDIANAPOLIS — It has been nearly 15 years since a man was found dead in a home on the near north side of Indianapolis.

On July 5, 2006, police were called to the 2600 block of Guilford Avenue, near North College Avenue and East 25th Street, on a report of a person shot.

Police found James Hudson Jr. lying on the floor inside the home after being shot several times. Medics pronounced him dead from his injuries.

According to police, there have been multiple suspects in the incident, but the investigation has since stalled, and detectives are seeking new tips.

Anyone with information on Hudson Jr.'s death is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.