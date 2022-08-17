Indianapolis police searching for murder suspect from Monroe County

Police believe 26-year-old Malik Bennett may be in the Indianapolis area.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are asking for the public's help in tracking down a murder suspect from Monroe County.

IMPD posted to social media Wednesday that they are searching for 26-year-old Malik Bennett, who is wanted for murder and robbery out of Monroe County. According to court records, the charges were filed against Bennett in January 2021.

Detectives believe Bennett may be in Indianapolis or at least frequent the area. Court records listed a Greenwood address for the suspect when the charges were filed.

IMPD is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old-Malik Bennett who has an active warrant for murder and... Posted by IMPD News on Wednesday, August 17, 2022