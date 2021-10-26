IMPD seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects

The two suspects robbed the FairBridge Inn Express on the city's south side on Sept. 30.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects in the robbery of a south side hotel in late September.

Just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 30, two men entered the FairBridge Inn Express at 602 E. Thompson Road, near South East Street, armed with a handgun and demanded money, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

One man wore a blue shirt on his head, a surgical mask, black sweatpants and carried a bottle. The other wore a white NBA jersey on his head and a red cloth over his face.

Both men fled the scene southbound in a dark, four-door sedan.