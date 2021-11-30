IMPD seeking public's help identifying east side robbery suspects

The two suspects robbed the Dollar General store on North Mitthoeffer Road on Oct. 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two men wanted for the robbery of an east side store in October.

The two suspects robbed the Dollar General store in the 2100 block of North Mitthoeffer Road just after 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13.

One man was armed with a handgun, according to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana. Both men ran away from the store.