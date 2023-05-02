IMPD searching for stolen car that may have infant inside

The car was stolen near West Washington Street and Holt Road Tuesday evening "with a possible 7-month-old infant inside."

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a vehicle that was reported stolen from the west side of Indianapolis Tuesday, possibly with a baby inside.

According to IMPD, the vehicle, which appears to be a Ford Taurus in a surveillance photo shared by police, was stolen from the 4000 block of West Washington Street near Holt Road around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Police say there is "a possible 7-month-old infant inside." Police later identified the child as Jackson Shugars and shared a photo of the infant.

Police say he was wearing a brown onesie and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police said the suspect is a white female who was wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

The gold-colored car has dents to the front passenger side. It has an Indiana license plate number TUN805. It was last seen traveling east on Washington Street.

Investigators say officers were notified at 7:45 p.m. about the stolen vehicle, but there may have been a delay in reporting the theft. Police say they are not sure why the child's mother waited to report the theft.

IMPD is on scene in the 4000 block of W Washington St (near Holt Rd) of a report of a stolen vehicle with a possible 7-month-old infant inside. The car pictured is the stolen vehicle. If anyone sees the vehicle, they are asked to call 911 immediately. #MissingPerson #MissingChild pic.twitter.com/M2QD6vTBW6 — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023

The initial call came in to police from a residence on Morgan Street, about three miles from the reported crime scene.

Investigators are working with Indiana State Police about issuing an Amber Alert for the child.

The missing child is Jackson Shugars. Attached is a photo of Jackson. https://t.co/wC1QCXZ5Qv pic.twitter.com/pPGmtPQs9x — IMPD (@IMPDnews) May 3, 2023

Anyone who sees the vehicle is asked to call 911 immediately. Police requested business owners and people who live around the 4000 block of West Washington to check their surveillance cameras for images of the crime.