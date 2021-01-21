IMPD searching for persons of interest in homicide

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released images of two people they are trying to locate in a north side homicide from November.
Police did not release names of the people, just pictures of them.
Investigators want to ask them about a shooting at 3360 N Meridian St. on Nov. 28. Officers were in the area when they heard shots being fired. They rushed to the area and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died.
If you know the location of either person of interest, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475.