x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

13 WTHR Indianapolis | Indianapolis Local News & Weather

Crime

IMPD searching for persons of interest in homicide

Investigators want to ask the two about a shooting at 3360 N Meridian St. on Nov. 28.
Credit: IMPD
IMPD is trying to locate the two individuals shown for questioning in a Nov. 28, 2020 homicide.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD released images of two people they are trying to locate in a north side homicide from November.

Police did not release names of the people, just pictures of them.

Investigators want to ask them about a shooting at 3360 N Meridian St. on Nov. 28. Officers were in the area when they heard shots being fired. They rushed to the area and found a man that had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

If you know the location of either person of interest, call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS or IMPD Homicide at 317-327-3475.

Related Articles