IMPD searching for child taken by noncustodial father

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating a child taken by her father who does not have custodial rights.

Royalty White is only two years old, 20 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. Police say she was taken by her father Andre White, who is only allowed to be with the baby during supervised visits.

Andre also took the mother's 2007 white Hyundai Santa Fe with expired temporary tags in the rear window.

If you have information on her or his whereabouts, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160, 911, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.