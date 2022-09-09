Police searching for Chevy Malibu in deadly hit-and-run on southwest side

Tom Hembree, 81, was hit and killed by a vehicle at Mann and Mooresville roads on Aug. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are searching for a vehicle they believe hit and killed a man on the southwest side of Indianapolis last month.

IMPD officers responded to the intersection of Mann and West Mooresville roads around 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 7. A male victim, later identified as 81-year-old Tom Hembree, was found lying in the road and had been pronounced dead by medics before officers arrived.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is a story about Tom Hembree's family's plea for answers.)

Police say they are looking for a 2008-2012 Chevy Malibu they believe was the vehicle that struck the man. While the color of the Malibu is not known, police said it will have damage to the front passenger side and windshield.