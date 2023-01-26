IMPD searching for car that reportedly struck pedestrian

The pedestrian was struck by a vehicle on West Michigan Street downtown Tuesday, Jan. 24.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are searching for the driver of a car that allegedly struck a pedestrian on the west side of downtown Tuesday.

Officers found the male pedestrian, who had been struck by a vehicle in the 300 block of West Michigan Street on Jan. 24. Medics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have determined that a blue 2010-2013 Chevy Camaro is believed to be the vehicle that struck the victim. Police said the car's blue ray metallic paint makes the vehicle appear to be navy blue or black. It has "distinctive LED headlights with a high-intensity blue cast."

The Camaro will have minor damage to the low front driver side, police said.